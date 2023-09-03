LG Election: EDSIEC Presents Certificates Of Return To 18 PDP Winners

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Sunday presented Certificates of Return to eighteen People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) Chairmen-elect in Benin City, Edo State.

The results of Saturday’s elections were released on Sunday and here are the full details of the election results.

In Akoko Edo LGA,Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP won with 10,721; APC- 5369 and LP-2083

In Uhunmwode LGA, Adodo Kenneth of PDP won with 15,615, APC- 2317 and LP -1436

In Owan West LGA, Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP won with 13, 171; APC: 3825 and LP: 2365

In Etsako East has Ato Benedicta of PDP with 16, 428, APC-4076 and LP- 1711.

In Etsako Central, Obomigie Imokhae, of PDP won with 30, 594; APC- 7, 896, while LP scored 4, 606

In Etsako West LGA, Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP won with 98, 046; APC- 29, 445 and LP- 23, 832.

While Ikpoba-Okha Local Government has Eric Osayende of PDP with 27, 768; APC-3, 085 and LP-3, 857

Ovia North East Local Government also has Collins Ogbewe of PDP with 4, 869; APC- 636 and

LP-617

Others include:

Igueben LGA,Asueleme Clement of PDP with 5, 262;APC- 557 and LP- 660

Esan Central Local Government has Iyoha Paul of PDP with 47, 771; APC-23, 885 and LP-14, 331

In Orhionmwon LGA, Ugiagbe Oghomwen of PDP won with 14, 904;APC- 1616 and LP- 1737.

Esan West Local Government has Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP with 11, 963; APC-1, 665 and LP-2, 183

In Esan South East LGA PDP’s Imadegbeh Luis won with 16072; APC-1344 and

LP-79.

In Esan North East, Inegbe Paul of PDP won with 20, 702; APC- 5550 and LP- 3298.

Again in Owan East Local Government, Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP won with 35, 380; APC- 12, 203 and LP-7695

In Egor LGA Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP won with 70, 293;APC-8, 308 and LP-10, 188

In Oredo LGA, Tom Obaseki, the half-brother of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki of PDP, won; while Ovia South West has Edosa Enowoghomwenma, PDP with 10,721; APC – 5361 and LP- 3216

In his reaction, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki said the outcome of LG elections reflects people’s wish.

Obaseki spoke to journalists at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki.

He said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the State and want to thank the people. You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.

“I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). I went round and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas and it was quite impressive. The turnout was fair as expected and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities.

“The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend. Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election. The mass participation and dominance of PDP as a party in the State was clearly exhibited in this election.”

Obaseki further noted, “I have not seen an election that has not been challenged even the one in America was challenged. That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process; for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.

“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming as PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it was a major national election. I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the State and Councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State but I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties and I am not surprised at the results from the election.”