LG Donates Solar-Powered Borehole To Kano Community

Share

In a bold move to tackle the pressing issue of clean water access, LG Electronics has unveiled a solar-powered borehole for the Kawaji Saunar MamaU community in Nassarawa Local Government, Kano State.

This initiative, according to the company, is part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme dedicated to fostering sustainable development and elevating the quality of life for underserved communities.

Residents in various rural areas of Kano have long faced the daunting challenge of obtaining potable water, often trekking for miles to unreliable sources.

The introduction of the solar-powered borehole is set to be a game-changer, offering a dependable and sustainable water supply right within their reach.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Head of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics, Paul Mba, expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and community empowerment.

He said: “Water is a basic necessity. At LG, we are dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance lives. By integrating solar power into this project, we guarantee that the community will enjoy long-term access to clean water without the burden of high energy costs.

“The borehole is equipped with a state-of-the-art purification system that ensures the water meets safe drinking standards.

This initiative is poised to benefit hundreds of households, significantly reducing the incidence of waterborne diseases and improving overall community health.

“LG Electronics has consistently engaged in CSR efforts across Nigeria, concentrating on environmental sustainability, education, and health. This latest project is a testament to the company’s broader mission to utilise technology for social good.”

“As climate change and water scarcity continue to pose significant challenges, solarpowered boreholes offer a forward-thinking solution that addresses immediate needs while promoting long-term sustainability,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

