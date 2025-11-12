LG Data: Group Unveils ‘Amoye’ AI Chatbot To Help Osun Residents

The Insight Initiative for Community and Social Development has launched the second phase of its Open Local Government Project, OsunOpenLG 2.0, alongside the unveiling of a new digital tool — ‘Amoye’, a WhatsApp-based Artificial Intelligence chatbot designed to help citizens access verified local government information with ease.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday in Osogbo, the Executive Director of the Initiative, Mr Jare Tiamiyu, described the launch as a milestone in the organisation’s efforts to promote transparency, civic engagement, and accountability at the grassroots level.

“Amoye is more than just technology; it is a digital extension of citizen engagement. Through it, residents can get instant answers to questions about local government funds, budgets, projects and public services,” he said.

According to Tiamiyu, the OsunOpenLG Project, which began in 2023, was created to bridge the communication gap between citizens and local government authorities.

He noted that the first phase of the project trained 66 community advocates — including six persons with disabilities — who became ambassadors of transparency across various local councils in Osun State.