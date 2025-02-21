LG Crisis: PDP Govs Back Adeleke, Urge Tinubu To Restore Calm In Osun

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) yesterday condemned the bloodshed in Osun State over the control of local government areas between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors, who commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his efforts at containing situation, and appealed to President Bola Tinubu and security heads “to without further delay” restore law and order in the state.

Relying on a Court Appeal judgment purportedly reinstating sacked APC council chairmen and councillors moved to take control of the secretariats on Monday.

However, they were resisted by people said to be working for the PDP, with at least six people, including the reinstated Irewole LGA Chairman Remi Abass, losing their lives during the violent clashes.

In a statement, the PDPG Chairman, Bala Mohammed, condemned “the resort to selfhelp by political players whose conduct ought to have been guided by the provisions of extant laws in a democratic society”, warning “all those fanning the embers of discord to desist forthwith”.

The Bauchi State governor recalled that Adeleke on Sunday warned about the imminent breakdown of law and order in the state and appealed to the authorities to act to forestall it. Mohammed praised Adeleke for his timely warnings before political actors turned to violence, noting it as a sign of exemplary leadership.

He said: “The PDPGF condemns in its entirety the resort to self-help by political players whose conduct ought to have been guided by the provisions of extant laws in a democratic society.

“The Forum further notes with deep worry the resort to violence as a means of settling political and legal disputes and warns all those fanning the embers of discord to desist forthwith.” The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) added:

“The PDDGF appeals to President Bola Tinubu; the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS); the Inspector-General of Police (IGP); and the heads of other law enforcement agencies to move quickly and direct all law enforcement agencies to without further delay, contain the situation in Osun State, restore law and order and guarantee the preservation of life and property before it spirals out of control.

“The PDPGF also notes that political leadership should be about patriotic sacrifice and service to the people and not about bloodbath and violent criminal conduct and thus, charges all the stakeholders in Osun State to abide by the law.

“In this regard, the PDPGF further avers that with regard to the protection of lives and property, there are no partisan divides or ideological divisions. Every political leader should be serving the people and working towards their safety, protection, and welfare.”

