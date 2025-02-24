LG Crisis: Panic As Security Personnel Take Over Osun Roads

Share

Police officers have been stationed across major roads in Osun State to forestall the breakdown of law and order as the political crisis in the state over the control of local government continues to rage.

The presence of the heavily armed conventional and mobile police deployed to the state follows an alleged plan by some suspected hoodlums to attack Local government Secretariats in the state

New Telegraph gathered that the police officers mounted roadblocks on major highways and regularly stopped vehicles for inspection.

It also gathered that the elected Chairmen and councillors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the 15 October 2022 local government election returned to their various council secretariats on Monday amidst tight security.

New Telegraph also reports that the local government officials have resumed duties in Olorunda local government, Osogbo local government, Boripe Local Government, Ifelodun Local Government, Obokun Local Government and Odo-Otin local government areas.

The stop and search embarked upon by the police had earlier impeded vehicular movement around Ataoja with the transporters and other road users lamenting the delay caused by the security operatives.

Apart from that, heavy security presence was also noted across major roads in the state, with armed police operatives and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officers mounting roadblocks at the entrances to the secretariats.

Security checkpoints were observed along the Osogbo/Kwara boundary road, Osogbo/Ilesa road, and Osogbo/Ibokun road.

However, business activities continued uninterrupted across the state capital. The situation has created fear in the mind of the residents of Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Investigation revealed that many governments officials now go out with heavy security men majorly operatives of NSCDC while some are using private security personnel as a guard to avoid unforeseen attack.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, the Special Adviser to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Education, Jamiu Olawumi, said that the chairmen and councillors had resumed work in all 30 local government areas.

Olawumi added that the chairmen had issued directives for local government staff to return to work by Wednesday.

“All chairmen and councillors have resumed in all local governments and area councils in Osun State, including Irewole Local Government.

“The local governments and local council development areas are active and vibrant.

“Security is very tight, with responsible police officers, DSS, and Civil Defence personnel carrying out their duties as instructed by the Inspector General of Police.

“Most of the chairmen have issued press releases this morning instructing their workers to resume by Wednesday at the latest. After Wednesday, if they fail to return, their employment status will be determined. The ultimatum stands at 72 hours,” he said.

Recently, Osun State has witnessed a surge in violence stemming from a power struggle over local government control.

The conflict, primarily between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The turmoil was ignited by a contentious Court of Appeal ruling, which both parties interpreted as validating their claims to local government leadership.

This ambiguity led to confrontations as members from both sides attempted to assert control over various local government secretariats.

In response to the escalating violence, Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged residents to avoid local government secretariats to prevent further bloodshed and protect public property.

He emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiation, advocating for open communication and respect for democratic processes to resolve the disputes.

“The Conscious Progressive Youths (CPY), a prominent youth organization in Osun State, has also called for peace.

In a statement, the CPY highlighted the critical role of local governments in delivering essential services and noted that ongoing conflicts disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including women, children, and the elderly.

They urged all parties to prioritize community interests and engage in constructive dialogue to restore stability.

“As tensions persist, there is a collective call from various stakeholders for immediate and peaceful resolutions to the disputes, ensuring the safety and well-being of all Osun State resident.

