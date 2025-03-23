LG Crisis: Osun NULGE Denies Corruption Allegations

Share

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Chapter, has dismissed allegations of corruption, politicization, and mismanagement levelled against its leadership by the Association of Concerned Local Government Staff of Osun State.

In a statement signed by its president, Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, NULGE described the claims as “false, misleading, and an attempt to discredit the union’s leadership.”

The union also maintained that the so-called association is not a registered trade union in Nigeria and has no legal standing in the State.

“The leadership of NULGE was duly elected through a transparent process in line with our union’s constitution.

“The claim that we are running a ‘family affair’ is baseless and a deliberate falsehood aimed at misleading the public,” Ogungbangbe said.

Addressing concerns over the ongoing industrial action, NULGE explained that the decision for Local Government workers to stay at home was made jointly with the Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protect workers’ lives.

The union insisted that the closure of Local Government Secretariats was necessary due to threats to workers’ safety and was not motivated by personal or political interests.

NULGE also debunked accusations that the strike had disrupted essential services, particularly healthcare.

“It is a blatant lie that pregnant women and children have been left stranded due to the strike. All primary healthcare facilities remain open, and services such as immunization and drug distribution continue without interruption,” the statement read.

The union further rejected claims that it had been compromised by political influences, stressing that it remains neutral and focused solely on the welfare of Local Government employees.

“We are not affiliated with any political party, and any legal steps taken by our leadership are solely to uphold workers’ rights, not to serve political interests,” Ogungbangbe added.

In response to allegations that the strike has caused hardship, NULGE criticized calls for workers to resume duties without addressing their grievances.

“Telling workers to return without resolving the issues that led to the strike is not only irresponsible but also a betrayal of their rights,” the statement said.

The union reaffirmed its support for Ogungbangbe’s leadership, vowing to resist any attempts to discredit its executives.

It also noted that the National President General of NULGE had publicly backed the Osun chapter’s strike action, reinforcing its legitimacy.

NULGE called on security agencies to intervene and remove “unauthorized persons” allegedly occupying local government secretariats, stating that their presence was disrupting governance at the council level.

“We urge all local government workers to remain united in defending their rights.

“Our directive for workers to stay at home remains in effect until all grievances are addressed.”

