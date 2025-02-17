LG Crisis: Osun NASS Caucus Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention

Share

The Osun State caucus in the National Assembly has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rein in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, over alleged attempts to forcefully take over local government councils in the state.

Leader of the caucus in the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, made the call on behalf of the caucus at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

“The Osun State Caucus of the 10th National Assembly, Abuja, comprising the three Distinguished Senators representing the three Senatorial Districts of the state and the nine Honourable Members of the House of Representatives representing the nine Federal Constituencies, have chosen to address the press after observing recent political developments in our dear state, particularly judicial pronouncements on the Local Government Election conducted in Osun State on October 15, 2022.

“We strongly condemn the brazen attempt by the sacked local government council officials to return to office despite the subsisting decision of the Court of Appeal, Akure, which has not been set aside,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

Salam further alleged that: “Today, the people of Osun woke up to a criminal takeover of local government secretariats across the state by these sacked officials, who forcefully broke into the council premises.

“They were aided by thugs and hooligans, who fired sporadically and wreaked havoc, thereby disrupting law and order.”

The members accused the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and some notable APC leaders in Osun of orchestrating the action in collaboration with security agencies, including the Commissioner of Police, the Director of the State Security Service, and the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Salam recalled that Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had in a world press conference on Sunday, February 16, 2025, appealed to President Tinubu to call the minister and security agencies to order.

He also noted that the Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had directed local government workers under the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to withdraw their services from midnight until further notice for their safety.

“We hereby alert the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the international community about this unfortunate development.

“Accordingly, we urge Mr. President to direct the Inspector General of Police to restore law and order in Osun immediately.”

Members of the caucus also called on the President to instruct the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi to properly advise the APC in Osun on the futility of its actions and guide the party on the true position of the law.

“Finally, as representatives of the people, we stand firmly with the Osun State government in defense of democracy and the rule of law,” Salam declared.

Share

Please follow and like us: