LG Crisis: Osun APC Raises Alarm Over Planned Joint Labour Protest

…Alerts security agencies

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted the police and other statutory security services in the state to be wary of a wild protest planned by the leadership of the state chapter of the Joint Labour Movement under the directive of (Dr) Christopher A. Arapasopo, the state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC); Comrade Bimbo Fasaasi, the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Comrade Lekan Adediran, the state chairman of the Joint Public Service negotiating Council (JPSNC).

APC said it gathered that the Joint Labour Movement in the state has instructed the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to mobilise twenty staff per local government to embark on what it termed as a destructive protest at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) branches in Osogbo on Tuesday, 24th of March, 2026.

The party hinted that part of the plot is to picket the bank and disrupt commercial activities in the branches of the bank.

APC in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, said it discovered that the planned Joint Labour Movement protest to the UBA branches in Osogbo, the state capital, was the result of a meeting that the leadership of the labour held with some top political functionaries in the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke few days ago.

The party accused the state government of being the sponsor of the protest, just as it has allegedly provided the wherewithal, like logistics, for the planned protest.

“It is worrisome and disheartening that the leadership of the Osun State Joint Labour Movement could make itself readily available as a willing tool in the hands of desperate politicians.

“There’s no plausible reason under the sun why the Joint Labour Movement should continue to make itself a laughing stock in the estimation of the right-thinking members of society by even contemplating any protest over the autonomy granted the local government councils nationwide by the Supreme Court judgement.

“It would do the labour union a lot of good if its leadership can put on their thinking cap and prioritise the actions and inactions that would promote peace in the state.

“One wonders the quality of the legal advice being given to the Osun State Joint Labour Movement that they can’t know that the issues forming the basis of their proposed action, particularly regarding the operation of local government accounts and the determination of rightful signatories, are currently the subject of multiple pending proceedings before competent courts of law in this country.

The party, however, charged security operatives to be on red alert and should know where to beam their searchlight in the event of breakdown of law and order as a result of the thoughtless joint labour protest.