LG Crisis: Osun ALGON Orders Release Of Vouchers For Workers’ Salaries, Pensions

The Forum of Local Government Chairmen in Osun State, under the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has directed senior local government workers, including directors, Heads of Local Government Administration (HLA), and the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), to immediately release vouchers and payment schedules for salaries, pensions, impress, emoluments, and other entitlements of council workers and primary school teachers.

The chairmen noted that withholding the vouchers has inflicted unnecessary hardship on workers, as they have been unable to approve and release the payments.

The Osun ALGON Chairman, Samuel Idowu Abiodun, in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, recalled that the chairmen have requested the vouchers since workers resumed in January 2026 after nearly a year-long strike, but their requests were reportedly ignored due to directives from the Local Government Service Commission.

Expressing displeasure over the reluctance of senior council workers to release the vouchers, Abiodun said all workers’ entitlements would have been paid since their formal resumption if not for the deliberate refusal to provide the necessary payment documents and data.

“It is unfortunate that up till today, senior council workers have not provided the vouchers needed for the payment of salaries, pensions, departmental and individual impress, as well as other entitlements due to council workers. As responsible chairmen, we have been requesting these documents to effect immediate approval and release of their entitlements since they resumed work,” he stated.

“I want to make it clear that none of the local government chairmen under my leadership refuses to pay workers. We have been making serious efforts to obtain the vouchers from senior staff who, by virtue of their positions, relate with and take directives from NULGE and the state government, instead of the chairmen. They should remember they can only act on behalf of council chairmen in line with their work schedules and service regulations.”

He assured that all council chairmen are ready to approve and release payments immediately once the vouchers and schedules are provided, covering all categories of workers, including pensioners, primary school teachers, and health workers.

Abiodun also noted that chairmen have successfully paid traditional rulers across the state despite similar challenges, highlighting their commitment to quality leadership and transformative development.