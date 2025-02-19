LG Crisis: Egbetokun Deploys Additional Tactical Squads To Osun

Share

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday deployed additional tactical squads to restore calm in troubled Osun State. Gunfire erupted in parts of the state on Monday as thugs linked to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) battled themselves over control of the local governments.

At least six people, including the reinstated Irewole Local Government Area Chairman Remi Abass, lost their lives during the violent clashes. In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer ACP, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP condemned the incidents. He said: “I strongly condemn the incidents that have disrupted peace and safety in Osun State.

“These violent actions have not only led to the destruction of property but have also resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives. The perpetrators of these heinous acts will be brought to justice.” Egebtokun added: “The police recognise that violence undermines the democratic process and threatens the well-being of citizens.

“We are committed to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for these acts, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.” He warned that individuals inciting unrest would be dealt with. The police chief said: “The perpetrators of these criminal acts will be identified, apprehended, and made to face the consequences of their actions.”

Egbetokun reminded political actors that the judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter in electoral disputes and called on all parties to respect its rulings. He said: “The force remains committed to clamping down on any individuals attempting to instigate chaos and disrupt law and order in any part of the country. “The situation in Osun is being closely monitored, and necessary measures will be enforced to ensure a safe environment for all residents.”

Share

Please follow and like us: