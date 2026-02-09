LG Crisis: CSOs Urge Tinubu To Declare State Of Emergency In Osun

The Initiative for Local Government Development and the Centre for Justice and Community Advocacy have urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Osun State over persistent disobedience to court orders on local government administration.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) accused the Osun State Government of willfully disregarding lawful judgements of the Court of Appeal, warning that the situation has escalated into violence and claimed lives.

Speaking at a press briefing over the weekend, spokespersons of the organisations, Comrade Juliet Kanyinsola Adebayo, Faith Ayomide Adeniyi and Opeyemi Amusan, said the refusal of Governor Ademola Adeleke to comply with appellate court rulings had created a breakdown of constitutional authority in the state.

They cited the killing of the Chairman of Irewole Local Government, Hon. Remi Abass, as a tragic consequence of the crisis. “Tragically, this lawlessness has already claimed innocent lives.

We state clearly and without equivocation that the refusal of Governor Ademola Adeleke to obey the judgement of the Court of Appeal created the atmosphere of violence that led to these deaths,” the groups said.