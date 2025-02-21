LG Crisis: Clerics Urge Political Gladiators In Osun To Embrace Peace

Share

Worried by the current political imbroglio between members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, the Ecumenical Conference of Bishops of the Catholic, Anglican, African and Methodist Dioceses in Osogbo and President of the Baptist Conference, Osun State, have called on political gladiators in the state to avoid state of anarchy and retraced their steps towards mayhem over power tussle.

Speaking in Osogbo, yesterday, Bishop Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Most Rev. John Akin Oyetola, who spoke on behalf of others, pointed out that the recent political violence that led the death of six persons and destruction of property was a dangerous signal to the peace of the state.

On tomorrow’s local government election, Akinola called on state and federal governments, security agencies, and electoral bodies to ensure the protection of lives, property, and democratic institutions. He emphasised on the need for a secure and transparent electoral process, which is fundamental to sustaining democracy in the state.

Oyejola, urged the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) to intensify its engagement with relevant parties, urging all stakeholders to uphold the principles of legality, fairness, and transparency in managing election results.

According to him: “We therefore condemn in strong and unambiguous terms the undue killings and destruction of properties that have engulfed our beloved state in the last few days.

“While the forthcoming Osun State Local Government Election has been commendable for its adequate preparedness; in the same vein, care must be taken for it not to be tagged as the bloodiest local government election in the state.

“Finally, we also appeal for calmness and civility with the postelection developments. Proper dispute resolution mechanism in accordance with law already exists for the settlement of election grievances, let them be put to proper use where necessary.”

Present at the event were: Rt. Rev. Dr. Folusho Babatunji, Anglican Bishop of Osun Diocese; Rt. Rev. Dr. Olu Ajibola, Methodist Bishop of Osogbo Diocese; Rt. Rev. Dr James Bamidele, African Church Bishop of Osun Diocese and Rev. Dr. Olubunmi Obalade , President Osun Baptist Conference, who all sued for peaceful coexistence among members of political parties, saying there can only be development where there is peace.

Share

Please follow and like us: