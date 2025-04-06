LG Crisis: Adeleke Ready To Procure Court Judgment – Osun APC

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke of plotting to procure a judgment from the Osun State High Court, Ikirun, to pave the way for renewed attacks on duly elected Local Government Chairmen and councillors currently in charge of council secretaries across the State.

Addressing a press conference at the Ilerioluwa Campaign Office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, on Sunday, the APC, through a former Commissioner for Information, Sunday Akere, alleged that the State government had concluded plans to secure a “Kangaroo judgment” from the court presided over by Justice I.O. Adeleke of the Ikirun Division on April 17, 2025.

According to the party, the move is aimed at subverting justice and forcefully installing illegally selected PDP Chairmen into the Local Councils with the support of Amotekun operatives and political thugs.

The APC further claimed that Governor Adeleke is banking on a procured order of mandamus from a “pliable judge” to facilitate the forceful takeover of council secretariats, regardless of the potential consequences for the security of lives and property in the State.

Reaffirming its commitment to resist any illegal action that could spark political unrest or compromise judicial integrity, the APC said, “Adeleke’s executive recklessness, security compromise, abuse of power, and attempts to undermine judicial integrity will be resisted without apology.”

The party also called for the immediate intervention of the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Office of the National Security Adviser to avert the looming crisis.

The APC criticized Governor Adeleke for allegedly resorting to self-help rather than following the path of the rule of law.

It urged him to comply with the judgment of the Court of Appeal or seek redress at the Supreme Court instead of pursuing actions that could plunge the state into chaos and endanger innocent lives.

The party further alleged that the State government has paralyzed Local Government activities by financially inducing the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to withdraw the services of Local Government workers illegally.

This, it said, has denied citizens essential services across the 30 local government areas and the Area Office in Modakeke for the past two months.

According to the APC, the planned Order of Mandamus is part of a larger scheme to use security operatives and thugs to install PDP loyalists in the councils, a move that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

