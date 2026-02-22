LG Congresses: Akpabio Predicts APC Victory In Essien Udim LGA For Tinubu, Eno

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has predicted a landslide victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement on Sunday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media, Akpabio urged the newly elected party officers to continue working towards the unity of the party in the local government area.

Addressing journalists shortly after the emergence of the local council officers through consensus, Akpabio congratulated the party for securing a second term in Essien Udim LGA for both President Tinubu and Governor Eno.

He said:”My people have once again endorsed President Bola Tinubu. I am very satisfied with the exercise. This is very significant. The people of my local government have supported President Tinubu and Governor Eno before, and they continue to do so.

They have also affirmed that Governor Eno has performed well, and they stand by him. The traditional rulers have equally declared that there should be no consultation outside Asiwaju Tinubu for the position of President and outside Governor Eno for the position of Governor, and the people support that.”

He added:”This is a very populous local government, expected to give the President and the Governor over 180,000 votes based on current voter registration. It was a very peaceful exercise, and the council officers were elected through consensus. I am pleased to have participated and witnessed this grand occasion.

I also thank Governor Eno for ensuring a peaceful environment in the state. When the righteous are on the throne, the people rejoice. I sat among my people as they celebrated, and I say congratulations to the APC for already securing a second term in Essien Udim Local Government Area.”