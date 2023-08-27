LG Commissioner Promises To Prioritize Staff Welfare

The Niger State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo has assured members of staff under the Ministry of his determination to prioritize their welfare.

The Commissioner who gave the assurance during a familiarisation tour to Niger State Environmental Protection Agency, Labour House and the Local Government Auditor-General’s office, SUBEB and Local Government Service Commission disclosed that his visit was aimed at enhancing the relationship between the agencies and the ministry.

Jantabo, however, warned that the era of paying money to agencies without positive impact is over as the Ministry will ensure constant supervision of the activities of all agencies under his watch.

According to him “the essence of the visit is to identify agencies that are strategic to our operations. I’ve been council chairman for four years and I know areas where to experience conflicts, so we want to avoid that this time around.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Abubakar Aliyu, assured that the Ministry will not relent until all identified issues are nipped in the bud.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Local Government Service Commission, Tanimu Yakubu who seeks a robust and symbiotic relationship for optimum results, informed the new commissioner of the enormous challenges facing the commission as a burden hence the need for his support to resolve those problems.

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Idris Lafene identified some of the challenges of the Labour Union including consequential adjustment of Minimum wage, non-payment of Salary arrears and ineffective promotion for civil servants.

The Director of Statutory and Special Operations, Lawal Adamu, who received the Commissioner on behalf of the Local Government Auditor General, Ibrahim Ahmed applauded the commissioner for the visit while expressing hopes that the appointment of the Commissioner is the beginning of a new dawn to the agencies owing to his knowledge of some their challenges.

The Acting General Manager of NISEPA, Halima Ndayako, appealed to the Ministry to assist in the purchase of equipment as some of the existing ones in the agency are outdated.

The acting executive chairman of Niger State Universal Education Board (SUBEB). Hajiya Fatima Jella Suleiman while appreciating the Commissioner, assured him of the Board’s full support in achieving the desired objectives of the present government in the state.