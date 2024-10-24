LG, Clean Ace Train Dry Cleaners On Advanced Laundry Techniques

Share

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), LG Electronics, in partnership with Clean Ace, conducted a Free Masterclass for dry cleaners in Lagos.

The training session, held at the AIICO Insurance Building, Lagos State on Wednesday was designed to upskill male and female dry cleaners by introducing them to advanced laundry management techniques and LG’s new commercial laundry machines.

Also, the session focused on helping laundry entrepreneurs improve service delivery and expand their businesses in a growing industry.

Speaking with the press, Samuel Odenusi, Manager Commercial Laundry Business for LG Electronics in West Africa, explained that the shift in consumer behaviour toward outsourcing bulk laundry has led to the growth of the professional laundry business in Nigeria.

Since launching its commercial laundry business in 2019, he explained that LG has witnessed positive reception from customers, recognizing the immense potential for future growth in this sector.

To support laundry business owners further, he noted that LG is in talks with banks to offer installment payment plans, allowing small businesses to acquire the necessary equipment without financial strain.

While addressing the participants, Odenusi stressed the importance of using commercial-grade laundry equipment rather than domestic machines for business purposes.

He further explained that LG’s commercial laundry machines are durable, energy-efficient, and time-saving, giving them a significant edge in the marketplace.

The masterclass, led by Enibukun Adebayo, CEO of Clean Ace Dry Cleaning, covered vital aspects of the fabricare industry including staff management strategies, maintaining production standards, and customer retention techniques.

Adebayo also enlightened the participants on the historical development of dry cleaning, recounting how it was discovered by Jean Baptiste Jolly in 1825.

He emphasized the importance of a quality standard checklist to ensure high-quality service delivery.

While advising on precautionary measures, he warned participants about the health hazards associated with cleaning solvents.

Odenusi further noted that the laundry industry is recession-proof, as laundry services are essential to daily life, thus ensuring continued demand.

He added that LG has been conducting this training since August 2024, benefiting over 150 dry cleaners in Lagos.

“Today’s masterclass saw 25 participants, and LG aims to reach 1,000 beneficiaries by the end of the year.

“Also, Plans are already in motion to extend the training to other locations in Nigeria starting in January 2025,” Odenusi noted

Participants expressed their satisfaction with the masterclass.

Amosun Bolanle one of the participants described the training as an eye-opener, praising the efficiency and user-friendliness of LG’s commercial washing machines, which significantly reduce workload and time.

In same vein, Bimbo Ogbefua echoed similar sentiments, stating that the session would help her improve her service delivery.

LG and Clean Ace’s collaborative effort reflects their commitment to supporting laundry entrepreneurs, ensuring they are equipped with the right skills and machines to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

