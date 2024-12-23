LG Chairmen Suspension: Edo Councils’ Leaders Take Over As Acting Chairmen

Share

Despite a threat by the suspended 18 Local Government Council Chairmen of Edo State to resume work at their various Council’s secretariats, there were indications on Monday that Leaders of the Legislative Arms of the Councils have taken over the helms of affairs as Acting Chairmen.

This is said to be in line with an earlier directive by the State Government to the Leaders of the Legislative Arms to fill the leadership void created by the suspension of the 18 Local Government Council Chairmen by the State House of Assembly last week.

It was learnt late Monday that leaders of the Legislative Arms of the 18 Local Government Councils were quietly sworn in to take over as Acting Chairmen in spite of a court injunction granted the Council Chairmen last week by a Benin High Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, restraining the House of Assembly from suspending the Chairmen from office pending the determination of their substantive suit in court.

It was further learnt that the take-over of the Councils’ affairs went unhindered because the Chairmen allegedly failed to join the State House of Assembly which gave the suspension order in their suit.

The Leader of Esan Central Council, Kelvin Iyere, received commendation after he took over as Acting Chairman.

A government source who confirmed the development noted that the State Government had earlier directed the Chairmen to hand over the affairs of their respective Councils to the Leaders of the Legislative Arms.

Earlier, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party had a meeting of Chairmen and Councillors presided over by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, dwho irected the Council Chairmen to resume duties.

The meeting noted the avalanche of reactions against the suspension of the Chairmen and urged the Leaders of the Councils not to compromise their integrity and to guard against being manipulated.

