LG Chairmen Critical To Grassroots Devt – Abbas

…As ALGON Insists On Financial Autonomy For Local Councils

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday, said that local government chairmen were very important to the development of the grassroots.

Abbas disclosed this at the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) national retreat and interactive workshop organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Delegated Legislation in conjunction with ALGON and Bagama & Networks Ltd at the National Assembly.

“I implore you to live up to your responsibilities, I encourage you, for those of you that are doing very well, because the success of this administration cannot be achieved without the support of the local government administration, because you are at the grassroots”.

While stressing the need for cooperation between governors and local government chairmen, Speaker Abbas, represented by Hon. Patrick Agbodike, said, “The relationship between local government chairmen shared with governors is very important for the smooth running of government at the lower level”.

He advised the participants to continue to work towards the growth and development of local government administration in the country

In his welcome remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Delegated Legislation, Hon. Richard Bamisile, canvassed for stronger grassroots lawmaking and a more equitable revenue allocation formula to deepen good governance in Nigeria.

He explained that the retreat was aimed at strengthening the bye-law-making process at the local government level to ensure that laws are practical, effective, and reflective of community needs.

According to him, “To succeed in legislating effectively at the grassroots, we must work together in unison, leveraging our collective strengths and resources. Empowering local governments to enact impactful bylaws is pivotal to improving accountability and service delivery at the grassroots.

He also highlighted the review of the Vertical Revenue Allocation Formula as a critical aspect of the retreat, describing it as an “invaluable opportunity” for local councils to influence how resources are distributed across the tiers of government.

According to him, “Your experiences and perspectives will greatly influence our approaches to ensuring that resources are allocated fairly and effectively, thereby strengthening our collective capacity to serve the Nigerian populace

The lawmaker urged participants to engage actively in the sessions, stressing that their input would shape more responsive and participatory governance.

“The strength of our democracy lies not only in our institutions but in our ability to listen, collaborate, and act in the best interests of our communities.”

Also speaking, the Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Bitrus Gisalo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Onwusoro Ihemelandu, urged the local governments to be actively involved in the area of shaping the future at the grassroots.

In his address, the national president of ALGON, Engr. Bello Lawal declared that they will not rest until the local government councils are granted their constitutional rights to function.

He said, “Equally critical is our deliberation on the Vertical Revenue Allocation Formula. This call by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) provides us a rare opportunity to ensure that local governments, being the closest tier to the people, have a direct and impactful voice in the national fiscal architecture.

“ALGON will not relent until Local Governments are fairly empowered with the resources needed to meet the expectations of our people in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended)”.