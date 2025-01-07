LG Chairmen: Court Orders Okpebholo, Edo Assembly To Maintain Status Quo

Share

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, the state House of Assembly and other parties in a suit filed by the 18 suspended local government chairmen in the state to maintain status quo.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, gave the order after counsel to the plaintiffs, Anderson Asemota, moved a motion ex-parte to the effect.

Earlier, Asemota, while moving the motion, told the court that the plaintiffs, who are LG chairmen, were suspended by the state’s house of assembly and their resolution transmitted to Gov. Okpebholo.

The lawyer said the motion sought an order directing the parties in the suit to maintain status quo as at December 15, 2024.

He based his argument on the grounds that the Supreme Court in July 2024 held that state governors had no power to suspend elected LG chair.

He alleged that the suspension of the LG chairmen stemmed from their disagreement with the governor to operate a joint account against the apex court decision.

Asemota submitted that to ventilate their rights as enshrined in the constitution, the plaintiffs had approached the court in order not to resolve to self help.

He said what they were asking for is for the court to make an order of status quo from the December 15, 2024, and for the governor not to give effect to the assembly’s resolution.

Share

Please follow and like us: