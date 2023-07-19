LG Chair Shares Vehicles To Ward Councillors, Canvasses Support For Nwifuru

The Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Obinna Onwe has called on stakeholders of the state to support the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Onwe made the call while distributing car gifts to legislators of the local government at the council headquarters, Ezillo.

The Chairman who commended the Governor for making the car gift possible, called on the stakeholders to support him to be able to achieve his plans for the state.

He said, “Let me appreciate the Governor, Rt. Hon. Ogbonna Nwifuru, it is by his magnanimity and benevolence that we gathered here if he didn’t approve that we should do certain things we can’t do those things and he has seen the need for us to continue with what we started with the previous government and he is pleased to say that the counselors deserved this.

“Let me tell you this, you need to support him to do more because he has a very good plan for our dear state and his plans are the ones that will take the state to a very high level.

Appreciating the stakeholders of the local government for their support so far, Onwe advised them to see their achievements as God’s grace upon them.

“I want to advise that you should not use this car gift to humiliate people at your various wards but rather let it be something that will improve humanity.

Do not allow this gift to bring out the arrogance in you, it is rather to help in your work. We are here on a mission and our mission is to do that which has not been done.

“I want to plead with you to support your people and do the best you can to unite yourselves, I don’t believe in disunity. Please don’t discriminate see a way to bring everybody together”.

On his part, the All Progressive Congress(APC) Chairman of the local government, Hon. Ikechukwu Abba advised the counselors to always support the chairman

“I want to inform you that loyalty pays, on no account would you meet to fight the executive chairman, follow him diligently and you will see the reward”.

He, however, called on stakeholders of the LGA to continue to support the Chairman.

Leader of the legislature in the LGA, Comrade Michael Oforkansi expressed happiness especially as he said “I never expected the car gift now, I was thinking that it will come by December knowing the financial strength of the council”.

Other stakeholders of the LGA, Hon. Julius Nwokpor, member 3 with the Universal Basic Education(UBEB), and James Abbah former Coordinator of Ishielu Development Center pledge their support to the council chairman and the state governor.