LG Chair Narrowly Escapes As Lakurawa Attacks Sokoto Village

The Chairman of the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State Isa Kalenjini narrowly escaped death after gunmen suspected members of the Islamic State in Sahel Province (ISSP), popularly called Lakurawa, attacked his Kalenjini hometown.

The motorbike-riding hoodlums reportedly stormed the community yesterday evening firing into the air, sending villagers fleeing in all directions.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack appeared to be well-coordinated, happening shortly after the chairman left his home.

Local sources revealed that the bandits targeted the chairman. Police spokesman DSP Ahmed Rufa’i confirmed the attack.

He also said they had recovered some of the rustled animals from the bandits who fled to the Tangaza forest. All efforts to reach the council chairman for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report as his phone was unreachable.

