LG Brings ‘Red One’ Film To Customers

Customers can now stream the 2024 Christmas season – Red One, LG Electronics (LG) announced yesterday. According to the company, Red One will be on LG Smart TVs.

Red One is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, The Detective Agency and Chris Morgan Productions.

The Senior Vice president of the platform business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, Chris Jo, said: “We’re inspired by how innovation can enrich everyday life, creating meaningful moments at home.

“Our commitment is to help people find joy in the everyday and make lasting memories with family and friends, all while enjoying an exceptional viewing experience.

“Our collaboration with Prime Video is essential to delivering the latest and best in entertainment, allowing LG customers to experience premium content directly through our TVs.

“We’re thrilled for LG customers to enjoy this season’s must-see Christmas blockbuster, Red One, thanks to our valued content partnership.”

Sandhya Iyer, Global Head of Distribution and Partnerships for Prime Video, said: “At Prime Video, we are constantly seeking out new and innovative ways to showcase our content to our global customers.”

