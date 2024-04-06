LG bosses can achieve a lot if they’re sincere, focused –Adekoya

Olatoun Adekoya, a seasoned lawyer with over three decades of legal experience, epitomises a steadfast commitment to justice and advocacy. Her illustrious journey, deeply rooted in law, is adorned with a plethora of impactful roles and achievements, showcasing her versatility as a leader dedicated to serving across various fields. Graduating from the Lagos State University (LASU) with an LLB in 1990 and earning her BL from Law School in 1991, Adekoya’s academic foundation paved the way for her remarkable career. In an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Adekoya articulates her aspirations to assume the role of Chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State underscoring her vision for leadership and community development. Excerpts:

You have been a lawyer for 33 years, how easy has it been to combine politics with your profession?

Politics has been in my blood since when I was in the university. I was the Vice President of Law Students Society of the Lagos State University (LASU) from 1989 to 1990. Even before I left the university, I was living with an uncle, who was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. So, I knew all the nefarious activities of politicians, all the games they play and yet I got interested in politics. However, I always find myself in a leadership position in any gathering I find myself not by force but by divine intervention. I always see myself leading a forum. When I left the university and I started practising law, I became the Vice Chairman of Ikorodu, Lagos State Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). I also became women leader in the community, CDA Chairman and all that. That has been the case in any gathering I find myself. In all the students associations in the schools I went, it’s either I am the chairman or the vice chairman.

You are a woman, how easy has it been to occupy leadership positions, did you encounter any challenges?

I had it behind my mind that as a woman I must have morals. That is why in my 33 years as a lawyer, I have never worked for anybody for one day because I don’t want to be molested by any man. I don’t want to take insults. By choice, I decided to stand alone, to be on my own, I chose to be an entrepreneur, to be self-sufficient and I am contented.

That is what has helped me and I have been successful in my legal practice. I don’t need to meet any man for anything, so you cannot harass or molest me. When my last child was in the secondary school they asked them in a Yoruba class if they wanted to be self-employed or if they wanted to work for the government or do salary job, my child told them self-employment is better because that is what her mother is doing. I was even the Chairman of the Parents Forum, when my children were in secondary school.

What have been your activities in the society before you decided to go into politics and when did you join the APC?

I joined the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2013, when I moved to my personal house in Igbogbo-Bayeku. I then went with them to the APC in 2014. I started politics locally there and I manage the affairs of women in my area, I bring them together and they see me as a role model. Sometimes, I organise skill acquisition for them with my money, I gather them together to lecture them on domestic violence and I handle issues of domestic violence for them. As a result, I now learned that they need much more than these things, that I can lead them and be a channel to liberate them from poverty and ignorance. This is was what informed my decision to be an active politician since I joined politics in 2013.

Specifically, what do you hope to do if you eventually you become the Chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku LCDA?

I want to look into women empowerment and take care of children. There are lots of women who sit at home doing nothing. We need to educate and empower them because when you educate a woman, you have educated a nation. It would have a multiplier effect on the people around them. By the time women have means of livelihood, they will not run from pillar to post looking for money to feed their families, send their children to school or do certain things to become better persons in life. Let them know that they can make a meaning, that they can make life out of nothing if they are dedicated. At a time, I was a single parent and I made a success of it, which was why I wrote a book entitled; “Making A Success of Single Parenting.” I tell people that behind every glory, there is a story. If I can overcome it, everybody around me can overcome it if they have the right direction. That is my message, I want a change to the society. My core value has to do with help, education, empowerment, security and infrastructure. In my area, our roads are bad. I used to write about the roads such that they turned me to Senior Advocate for Bayeku roads. We can correct these things.

You are not paying electricity bills for people, you are not giving them water or house, why not give them good roads?

We have to look into these things, I want to buy uniforms for children to go to schools. I have sent money to schools that I send money to for the feeding of the children today. If you go round some schools you will see some children vomiting because they have not eaten. You can provide food for them on a weekly basis at the local government, give them transportation and educate them. Let them be able to concentrate on what they are doing and their parents would be happy. This will have a multiplier effect on the community.

Don’t you think this could be limited because the local governments don’t have autonomy?

They have Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), also they collect allocations from the federal government every month, what are they doing with it. In my LCDA, we know the number of houses the current chairman has built, we know the number of things he has done. Use this money to take care of the people, to turn things around for them. We can do much more than we are doing. All the roads in and around the local government are in shambles. Once rain falls, it is something else, just forget about going out. We can do it, let’s put resources together. I am the Chairman of my Community Development Association (CDA). Recently, I came together with some people in the area and within two days we were able to generate N300,000 which we used to grade our road, this is not to talk of a wider society. There are things we can do if we actually want to do the work.

What do you think the government should urgently do to solve the economic problems in the country occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy?

Let them bring food to the doorsteps of the poor, people need food. The foods they are distributing do not get to the poor, let them bring them to the streets and let the people buy directly not through intermediaries. You can imagine that kerosene is even more expensive than petrol. It’s more expensive than gas, bring the cost down and remove the middle man and let it get to the people at good price and at good time.

People have criticised our electoral system that it is not being properly done, especially when it comes to local governments, what do you think should be done to correct this?

This has to do with our leaders, there is nothing we can do without them. As a politician, your loyalty to your leaders is supreme and it is 100%. They have their system, be it election or selection, they decide.

Some people believe that our traditional rulers should be given more roles to fight insecurity. Do you believe that the traditional rulers should be empowered by the government?

I would want to agree with that. Let the traditional rulers be empowered, don’t let them come under the local government administration, let them be autonomous. Let there be an autonomous traditional system. You need to see what is happening in Ikorodu Central between the Chairman of the local government and the Oba of Ikorodu and you will marvel. They are fighting over Iyaloja General issue and there has been a lot of problems over that.a