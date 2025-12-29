LG Boss Facilitates Borehole To Ondo Community

The Vice Chairman of Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Hon. Biola Ijimakinwa, has facilitated a solar-powered borehole worth millions of Naira to the Isarun community in the local government.

The Isarun community has been without drinking water for many years despite producing commissioners and the speaker of the State House of Assembly for eight years.

The multi-million naira project was donated to the Isarun community through Ijimakinwa with the help of Aduro Foundation.

The solar-powered borehole is designed to provide a sustainable and reliable supply of potable water to the Isarun community thereby addressing long-standing challenges associated with access to clean water.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Aduro Foundation, Chief Aduro, described the project as part of the foundation’s commitment to grassroots development and social responsibility to support Mrs Biola Ijimakinwa.

He noted that access to clean water remains a fundamental necessity and pledged the foundation’s continued support for initiatives that directly impact the lives of Isarun and its environs.

The commissioning of the solar-powered borehole stands as a testament to effective collaboration between public office holders, private foundations, and host communities in driving sustainable development at the grassroots level.

The commissioning ceremony attracted an array of dignitaries from across the state and beyond, including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the Chairman of the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Prince Biyi Poroye.

Also present were political office holders, including the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Prince Henry Segun Omoyofunmi, the Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Okitipupa Constituency I, Hon. Chris Ayebusiwa; the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State, Hon. Dr Gbenga Fasua; and the Executive Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Hon.Dipo Ajibola, and his wife, Hon Oyinlansola Aroloye, Hon Gbenga Adu.

Besides, councillors and members of the legislative arm of the local government council, and Hon Bidemi Joshua Obayangba, Special Assistant to the Governor of Forestry.

Traditional rulers including Oba Joseph Adebobola, the Asarun of Isarun, and Oba Oluleke David Ogunlade, the Olubule of Ibule Soro. They commended the initiative and prayed for Mrs Biola Ijimakinwa, the Aduro Foundation, and the continued progress of the community.

Party faithfuls, women’s groups, and youth leaders were also well represented, adding colour, culture, and vibrancy to the ceremony. Many community members expressed appreciation to the Aduro Foundation and Hon. Biola Ijimakinwa for facilitating a project they described as timely, impactful, and life-changing.