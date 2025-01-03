LG Autonomy’ll Provide Impetus For Grassroots Devt –Benue ALGON

Share

The Benue State Chairman of the Association of Local Government in Nigeria (ALGON), Maurice Orwough, yesterday said that the Local Government Autonomy, which Governor Hyacinth Alia has completely keyed into, would provide the im petus for faster development.

Orwough, who spoke with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the state capital, declared that local government council chairmen would work in tandem with the development agenda of Governor Alia’s administration, and would not leave any stone unturned to transform local government areas to a people-oriented grassroots development in order to justify the resources from the federation account.

Orwough, who is the Chairman of Guma Local Government Council, said as chairman, he has taken the bull by the horns by giving priority to critical areas, including education, health, security, agriculture, as well as provision of water to the people.

The ALGON leader, however, lamented the underdevelopment of local government areas in the state, adding that he has come with a vision to ensure dividends of democracy for people in the area He commended Governor Alia for his unprecedented development strides in the state, stressing that on assumption of office, he met dilapidated structures in the local government secretariat.

