LG Autonomy: Tinubu’s Position Must Be Respected To Save Nigeria – Illiyasu

The Director of Finance, Hadejia Jamaare River Basin, Dr. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has aligned himself with the position of President Tinubu over his directives that governors must allow local governments enjoy their financial autonomy.

Illiyasu, who served Madobi Local Government for two consecutive terms during Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau Government in Kano, cherished the position of President Tinubu as statemanly, insisting that the president truly means well for the Nigeria downtrodden.

He noted that the president understand the problems of Nigeria and the way to quickly solve it, which is indeed the local governments financial autonomy, saying with local councils having their monies, they can employ redundant indigenes and also have power to secure their lands with local vigilante who will be taken care by them.