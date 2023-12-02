LG Autonomy: Senators, Governors On Collision Course

Stop Allocation To Councils Not Democratically Elected – Oshiomhole

Worried by indiscriminate sacking of democratically elected officials of local government councils in Nigeria by state governors, and setting up of unconstitutional caretaker committees, the Senate, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations to such unlawful committees. The apex legislative Assembly also condemned the arbitrary dissolution of democratically elected local government councils in Benue State and other states of the federation. It also urged the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Hyacinth Alia, to adhere to his oath of office to obey the rule of law and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Moreover, the red chamber urged the Governor Alia to review his dissolution of the elected councils officials and constitution of caretaker committees and reinstate the elected councils. The Senate passed these resolutions follow- ing its consideration and approval of a motion titled, “Urgent need to halt the erosion of democracy: the dissolution of elected councils in Benue State,” sponsored by Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Presenting his motion on the floor of the Senate during plenary, Moro noted with dismay the dissolution of democratically elected councils by Governor Alia. He pointed out that placing caretaker committees to replace elected councils officials is an aberration and alien to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The lawmaker drew the attention of his colleagues to the effect that Section (1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees a system of lo- cal government by democratically elected councils officials. Moro observed further that it is the constitutional responsibility of every state to ensure the existence of Local Government Councils by law. Part of the motion reads: “The Senate notes with dismay the dissolution of Democratically Elected Councils in Benue State, “Also notes that putting in place Caretaker Committees to replace Elected Councils is an aberration and alien to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

Contributing, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, (APC, Edo North), observed with dismay that about 17 states in Nigeria are currently without democratically elected council officials, stressing that, according to Supreme Court judgement, state governors do not have the power to dissolve local government councils. Oshiomhole urged the Senate to direct the Finance Minister to stop funding local government councils without elected council officials, calling on the apex Assembly to rise up and resist the dictatorial tendencies of the state governors against local governments.

“The Supreme Court has already decided that governors have no constitutional power to dissolve local government councils. So, I am calling on this Senate to rise up and resist the dictatorial tendencies of the State Governors,” Oshiomhole said. Also speaking in favour of the motion, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North), suggested that the Electoral Act should be amended to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct local government elections instead of leaving the exercise in the hands of state governors.

Also, in his contribution, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, advised the Senate to take the matter up with the court, arguing that resolutions of Parliament are mere advisory inputs that do not carry force of law. Ndume pointed out that most of the former governors, who are now members of the Senate were also guilty of dissolving democratically elected local government councils and setting up illegal caretaker committees, stressing that there is no provision for caretaker committees in the Constitution of the country.

Shortly before subjecting the prayers of the motion to voice vote, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, regretted that the Governor of Benue, who violated the Constitution by sacking the local government councils is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He said that he was against establishment of multiple federal agencies, but that the present circumstance had compelled him to advocate for the creation of the National Electoral Commission for Local Government, so that Governors would no longer have overbearing influence on council elections.