LG Autonomy: Rights Group Protest Proposed Niger Lg Polls

A civil society group, Human Rights and Judgment Enforcement Advocates, has described the forthcoming local government elections in Niger State as illegal, saying that “it violates the ruling of the Supreme Court”.

Speaking at a press conference held in Minna, Chairman of the group, Mr. Alfa Mohammed said the scheduled election has not conformed with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Supreme Court judgment on the tenure of local governments in the country.

In his address, titled, ‘Let the Local Government Breath’, Alfa said: “Specifically, we call on Governor Mohammed Bago to suspend the planned November local government election as it would amount to prematurely terminating the tenure of the incumbent council executives.

“I charge all state governors to respect and implement the Supreme Court judgment on financial autonomy to local governments in order to enable local governments to effectively address poverty and insecurity, support local farmers to improve food security and contribute to the welfare of Nigerian citizens.”

He added that the present situation in the country has made it impossible for local governments to render their constitutional services such as the construction of markets, health centers, drainages among others.

Accordingly, he said “today, the 10th day of July 2025, in the city of Minna, the capital of Niger State, Nigeria in commemoration of the first anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court judgment on local government councils autonomy delivered on the 11th day of July 2024, we launch a nationwide campaign to charge the state governors to fully enforce the judgement granting autonomy to local government councils in Nigeria.

“We challenge the chairman of the Nigerian Governors forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma to prove that APC governors are aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s poverty eradication efforts by effecting total autonomy to local councils not later than a day before the next federal allocation is distributed”.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the group was in the process of initiating a legal process to seek an interpretation of the Supreme Court judgment on local government ruling.

He said accordingly “as a concerned group of citizens, we are presently in the process of initiating legal proceedings to seek interpretation of relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2022 among other reliefs”.

He therefore threatened that members of the group in the state and across the country would lead to grassroots protests in solidarity with the masses at the grassroots if the situation did not change before August 2025.