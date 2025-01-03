LG Autonomy: NULGE Berates Six-Month Delay

Share

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), on Friday, expressed disappointment over the six-month delay in implementing the financial autonomy for the 774 Local Government Areas, despite a Supreme Court judgment mandating the direct disbursement of their funds.

Speaking as a guest on Eagle 102.5 FM’s Ilese-Ijebu Current Affair Program, “Frontline”, NULGE President, Comrade Hakeem Ambali, said it is an aberration to stall a Supreme Court ruling, adding that diverting funds meant for LG is at the peril of the governors.

“The Supreme Court is the court of finality. Judgment is not appealable unless it is reviewed by the Supreme Court itself. It is not because it is final in all decisions, but the Constitution made them final.

“The President, as a political leader is also looking at the options to solve political problems that is when the bend-over came into play. Unfortunately, that created room for manipulation, lobbying and a lot of insinuations.

“However, the judgment of the Supreme Court is meant to be obeyed. It is a judgment that stands”, he said.

The Union also faulted certain governors-Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, and his Abia State counterpart, Alex Otti- who went back on the previous agreement with Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu on LG financial autonomy, trying to use a subsidiary law to override the existing principal law.

According to Ambali, their actions regardless of their immunity, contravenes Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended) that guarantees political leadership in the local government.

Reacting to the recent Edo State LG crisis, the NUGLE President said it is illegal to tamper with democratically- elected Councilmen, adding that no executive power will override the people’s representation.

He said: “What is happening in Edo is ungodly and illegal. Because the Governor wanted to probe what was happening in the local government against the judgment of the Supreme Court, he decided to say the chairmen should proceed with illegal suspension.

“Meanwhile, the affirmation of the Attorney General of the Federation has confirmed that no governor, in fact, no president in Nigeria, has the power to dissolve, suspend or remove democratically-elected state political leadership”.

Ambali therefore warned governors against attempts to derail local government autonomy, emphasising that LGA officials would also be held accountable for any lapses.

He also called the recent LG elections across the country where the ruling parties secured all seats as mere promotion, coronation and appointment of the incumbent’s political jobbers, an act he said negates the constitution.

To safeguard the integrity of the allocation process, Ambali explained that a technical committee had submitted key recommendations, including increased transparency and oversight mechanisms.

