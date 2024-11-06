LG Autonomy: Nasarawa Abolishes Joint Account

Share

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has abolished the joint account system between the state government and the 13 local government areas.

His Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs Peter Ahemba said this at a press conference in Lafia yesterday. Ahemba explained that the governor’s action complied with the Supreme Court’s judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government areas in the country.

According to him, the Sule administration is law abiding, adding that the move will enable the councils to operate freely. He said:“The governor is one of the most accountable and transparent leaders in the country who believes in the rule of law and has nothing to hide.

This suggests the move to eliminate the previously existing joint account.” Ahemba promised that the state government would implement the N70,000 minimum wage signed into law by the Federal Government.

He said: “Recall that the governor was willing to implement the new minimum wage since August and pay arrears of three months. “However, organised labour preferred the implementation of their promotions first, and the governor agreed to their request.”

Share

Please follow and like us: