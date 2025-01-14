LG Autonomy: KWSG Will Respect Court Verdict – Commissioner

Share

…Says State govt never tampered with LGs funds

All the 16 Local Government Councils (LGCs) in Kwara State are now solvent and better positioned to deliver on their core mandates.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Ilorin, the State capital, by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, at the inter-ministerial briefing organised by the State Ministry of Communications.

According to the Commissioner, all the LGCs are no longer known for salary payment-related issues alone, adding that rather they have been repositioned for better performance to deliver the dividends of democracy to their respective constituents in terms of projects’ execution.

Hon. Bata, who explained that the Ministry was only saddled with the monitoring and supervision of the activities of the Local Governments, added that their funds were not in any way tampered with by the State Government or any of its agencies.

He said: “From the available records, since the inception of the present administration under the leadership of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON), Local Government Councils have been given free hands to take charge of their affairs.”

On the recent verdict of the Supreme Court granting autonomy to the local governments in the country, the Commissioner said the State government has no problem with that, explaining that the Local Governments, since the inception of this administration, have been independent in the administration of their affairs, and most especially in the disbursement of their finances.

The Commissioner added that the Ministry was in no position to interfere with the Councils’ funds, but only perform its cabinet’s monitoring and supervisory roles to ensure due processes are followed in project execution, and to know the extent of their compliance with procurement laws as well as ensure that the federal character principles, especially of equal distribution of projects are carried out in the Councils.

Also speaking on other related matters, the Commissioner disclosed that during the period under review, the Ministry has successfully presented staff of offices to the newly appointed traditional rulers, i.e, the Oloro of Oro in Irepodun and Gbamoyin of Jimba-Oja in Ifelodun Local Government Councils. The Ministry had arbitrated in several communal disputes, which if not properly managed, could have led to communal clashes.

On the case of Oba of Jebba, Alhaji AbdulKadir Adebara, who has been denied payment of his salary and other emoluments in the past 21 years despite court judgment, the Commissioner said Governor AbdulRazaq has directed his ministry to look into the issue with a view to resolving it, adding that the ministry is on it, optimistic that it would soon be resolved while urging the people of Jebba to exercise more patience.

He thanked the Ministry of Communications for coming up with the briefing, which had given the Ministry the avenue to inform the general populace of the activities of the Government.

