LG Autonomy: Kebbi ALGON Calls For Caution Amid Implementation

Amid the call for the implementation of Local Government autonomy, the Chairman of the Kebbi State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Muhammad Ambursa has said the Local Councils across the country would struggle to pay workers’ salaries without state government support.

Ambursa who spoke at a press conference on Monday in Birnin Kebbi warned that the Local Government Autonomy must be implemented with sensitivity to these realities.

Nayaya, who also serves as the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government said the State has not faced significant issues with local government autonomy due to Governor Idris’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and privileges of councils.

While welcoming the nationwide implementation of local government autonomy, Nayaya acknowledged its potential benefits but warned of financial challenges for councils with limited resources.

He said, “The concern is that six local government councils in Kebbi will struggle to pay workers’ salaries without assistance from the state government Autonomy must be implemented with sensitivity to these realities,”

According to him, a recent meeting of local government chairmen in Katsina highlighted similar challenges in Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto states, where several councils are grappling with salary payments under autonomy.

Nayaya also lauded Governor Idris’s commitment to infrastructure development, noting that funds have been provided to all 21 local government councils in Kebbi to reconstruct their secretariat buildings.

“These secretariats have been transformed into modern edifices, showcasing the governor’s dedication to good local governance and development,” he concluded.

