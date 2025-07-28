LG Autonomy: Implementation Must Be Within Confines Of Law

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said he was not opposed to local government autonomy but insisted that its implementation must be within the confines of the law.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a four-day sensitization training for political office holders and top management staff of local government in the state.

The workshop tagged: “ Economic and Financial Administration of Local Councils in Nigeria” was organised by the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission ( EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC) and Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes age Anti- Corruption Commission ( SPFACC).

Aiyedatiwa stated that the autonomy of the local government should be well-defined, provide necessary guidance, and create an enabling environment to succeed in the local government system.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the workshop was not just a formal gathering, but a deliberate intervention by his administration to reposition the local government system for quality service delivery.

He described the local government as the closest tier of government to the people, whose effectiveness greatly determines the development of any democratic society.

According to him “In recent years, our local governments have been confronted with myriad challenges ranging from poor service delivery to weak accountability frameworks. This workshop is a conscious effort to reverse the trend and equip our leaders with the tools and mindset required to serve with competence and integrity”

Aiyedatiwa charged political office holders to see public service as a sacred duty, reminding them that they were elected or appointed to serve the people. He also called on top local government officials to demonstrate professionalism, adhere to due process, and view themselves as essential partners in governance rather than mere bureaucrats.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to institutionalize accountability and fiscal discipline across all tiers of government, saying “We shall continue to support initiatives that promote transparency, fiscal discipline, and effective monitoring and evaluation.”

The Governor explained that the training is designed to enhance participants’ grasp of core governance values, including transparency, accountability, the rule of law, and citizen engagement.

He expressed gratitude to the EFCC and other partner institutions, including the ICPC and the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption Commission (OSPFACC), for supporting the workshop, urging participants to take the lessons from the sessions seriously and apply them in their respective local governments.

His words “You are stewards of public trust. The people look up to you for leadership and results. You must not disappoint them.”

In his address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, described the workshop as a strategic move to rebuild the integrity of the local government system. He said the training is part of broader efforts to address loopholes in public financial management and to enhance service delivery at the grassroots.

In his remark, the Acting Zonal Director of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Effa Okim, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

He noted that the workshop would address critical issues such as abuse of office and other unethical practices within the local government system. Okim assured that the collaboration between the EFCC and the Ondo State Government would be sustained in the interest of good governance.

Okim warned that failure to act in line with the principles and lessons shared during the workshop would attract appropriate consequences.

In his goodwill message, the Secretary of the Anti-Graft Commission, Prof. Adewole Adeyeye, urged participants to make the most of the workshop, describing it as a rare opportunity to gain practical insights into ethical governance and financial discipline.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Hon. Gbenga Fasua, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to strengthening local governance in the State.

The sensitisation workshop, which continues until Thursday, is expected to feature lectures, interactive sessions, and capacity-building engagements led by resource persons from the EFCC and other oversight agencies.