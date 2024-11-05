LG Autonomy: Gov Sule Abolishes State, LG Joint Account

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has abolished the joint account system between the state and the Local Government Areas in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba disclosed this at a press briefing in Lafia, on Tuesday.

He said that the action of the governor in abolishing the state and Local Government joint account was in compliance with the judgment of the supreme court which granted autonomy to the Local Government system in the country.

Accompanied at the news briefing by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, and Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Ali Abare, Ahmeba said that action of the governor aimed to enhance full autonomy the Local Governments to enable operative freely.

“The governor Sule administration is one of the accountable and transparent administration in the country who believes in the rule of law and has nothing to hide,” Peter said.

On the implementation of the new minimum wage, the governor’s aide said that the government was willing to implement the N70,000 minimum wage.

“You could recall that the governor wanted to implement the new wage since August with the arrears of three months.

“But the organised labour preferred the implementation of their promotions first, and the governor agreed with their request.

“The government is ready to begin a discussion on the new minimum wage now that the promotion was successfully implemented and the template was released by the Federal Government,” he added.

The SSA assured that the government would continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens of the state through the provision of infrastructure and investment in the agricultural to better the lot of the citizens of the state.

