LG Autonomy: FG, states embark on hide and seek game

Share

Lawyers have made a case for a proper foundation for full Local Government autonomy, if the ongoing face-off between Federal and State Government will end. TUNDE OYESINA writes

Lawyers have insisted that a proper constitutional framework should be put in place that will stress, emphasize and spell out the full autonomy for the Local Government.

The Lawyers opinion was premised on the recent LG election conducted on Osun State despite a court order which stopped it. The control of local governments (LGs) in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with legal experts offering varied perspectives on the balance of power between the federal and state governments.

Constitutional Provisions and Legal Interpretations

Section 7(1) of the Nigerian Constitution guarantees the establishment of a system of local government by democratically elected councils. However, the Constitution also grants state governments the authority to legislate on matters concerning LG administration, leading to debates over the extent of state control.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court affirmed the financial autonomy of LGs, ruling that funds allocated to them from the Federation Account should be disbursed directly, bypassing state governments. This decision was intended to reinforce the independent role of LGs within Nigeria’s federal structure.

Despite this, some legal scholars argue that the constitutional provisions inadvertently allow for undue interference by both federal and state governments in LG administration. They advocate for constitutional amendments to clearly delineate the powers and enhance the autonomy of LGs.

Osun State Local Government Election Crisis

The recent events in Osun State exemplify the complexities surrounding LG control. In February 2025, the state government proceeded with local government elections despite a Court of Appeal judgment that had reinstated previously sacked LG officials.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) declared these elections unconstitutional, citing the appellate court’s decision. In a bid to solve the Osun LG crisis, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN called on the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke not to conduct any fresh Local Government election in the state.

Fagbemi charged Gov. Adeleke to respect the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, which restored local government officials removed in 2022.

The controversy stems from the 2022 local government elections held under the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, which were later nullified by the Federal High Court in Osogbo just days before Adeleke assumed office.

Following the ruling, Adeleke removed the elected officials and replaced them with caretaker committees.

Fagbemi in a statement addressed concerns raised by Adeleke over the ruling, clarifying its legal implications and advising against any actions that may violate the constitution.

“However, a few days before the swearing-in of Governor Adeleke, the Federal High Court Osogbo delivered the judgment referred to above in which it nullified the election of the Local Government elected officials and removed them from office. As soon as Governor Adeleke assumed office a few days after the judgment, he issued an executive order for the physical removal of the elected officials and replaced them with caretaker appointees, “the AGF added.

Speaking further, he noted that the ruling was subsequently challenged by the All Progressive Congress, leading to the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn the Federal High Court’s judgment, thereby reinstating the removed officials.

He also noted that despite the Court of Appeal’s judgment, Adeleke has maintained plans to conduct fresh local government elections on February 22, 2025.

Therefore, Fagbemi cautioned against this move, warning that it would be unconstitutional. “Notwithstanding the judgment of the Court of Appeal referenced above, which in effect means that the term of office of the elected officials has regained currency and will naturally run out in October 2025, His Excellency has insisted that a new Local Government election shall be held on Saturday, 22nd February 2025.”

“Any such election that may be held will not only be invalid since the term of office of the elected officials just restored by the judgment of the Court of Appeal will still be running until October 2025, but it will also amount to an egregious breach of the Constitution which Governor Adeleke has sworn to uphold”, the AGF noted.

The Attorney General also referenced a recent Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed the autonomy of local governments, stressing that Adeleke must ensure a smooth and lawful transition following the constitutional three-year tenure.

“Again, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court which has validated and entrenched Local Government autonomy also strengthens the obligation on Governor Adeleke to ensure a smooth, non-violent transition from one elected official to another in accordance with the statutorily prescribed three-year tenure”, he said.

He, however, reaffirmed that when a court ruling is declared null and void due to lack of jurisdiction, it ceases to have any legal effect, reiterating that the Court of Appeal’s judgment stands as the ultimate authority on the matter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, when proceedings and decisions of the court are declared a nullity for lack of jurisdiction, it means they do not exist and have no effect whatsoever. It is my opinion that the Court of Appeal Judgment of 10th February 2025 which is superior to any High Court decision, defines the legal position in this case and represents the only legally enforceable judgment and has the legal effect of returning the initially sacked Local Government democratically elected officials of Osun State.

“The constitutional order which existed before the dissolution must be restored immediately since the judgment upon which the Governor acted to dissolve the democratically elected government has been declared a nullity for lack of jurisdiction of the Court to have heard the case and made those orders”, Fagbemi stated.

He, therefore, urged Adeleke to respect the rule of law, warning against actions that could incite unrest in the state.

“I will appeal to His Excellency, Governor Adeleke to toe the path of law in this matter and not instigate unnecessary violence in Osun State. Nobody benefits from violence. It is, therefore, of utmost importance for Governor Adeleke to advise the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) to shelve the idea of proceeding with any Local Government Election now.”

Fagbemi concluded by expressing his willingness to engage in dialogue with the governor to ensure peace and stability in Osun State.

“My office will be happy to be available for any dialogue His Excellency may require on this matter in the interest of the peace of Osun State in particular and Nigeria in general,” the AGF concluded. However, despite the AGF’s intervention, the Governor still went ahead with the election.

Latest Supreme Court on LG’s election

In the latest judgement on the subject matter, the Supreme Court on Friday declared as invalid, illegal, null and void, the local government election conducted in Rivers State on October 5, 2024 and won by the All Peoples Party (APP).

The Apex Court held that the election was invalid because all conditions precedent billed to be implemented were jettisoned by Rivers State Electoral Commission.

Specifically, Justice Jamilu Tukur who delivered the lead verdict held that the council poll was conducted in gross violations of section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022.

A Federal High court in Abuja on Monday September 30, 2024 stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voters register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for the purpose of conducting the October 5, 2024 local government elections in the state.

The Court had also barred the Inspector General of Police IGP and the Department of the State Service DSS from providing security.

Justice Peter Lifu issued the order against INEC, while delivering judgment in a suit brought before him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit was argued on behalf of the APC by a team of senior lawyers comprising Joseph Daudu, Sebastine Hon and Ogwu James Onoja, all SANs.

Justice Lifu held that the RSIEC was wrong in fixing the October 5 date for the conduct of the poll into the 23 local governments when all relevant laws guiding the election had not been complied with.

Among others, the Judge held that the failure of Rivers Electoral body violated provision of local governments election conduct law by not publishing the mandatory 90 days’ notice before fixing the date.

Justice Peter Lifu also held that the update and revision of voter register ought to have been concluded before an election date conduct be legally and validity fixed in law.

The Judge therefore ordered INEC not to make the certified voter register available to RSIEC until the law has been fully complied with. Justice Peter Lifu also barred RSIEC from accepting any voter register from INEC or using it for the purpose of the October 5 local governments poll.

Lawyers react

Reacting, an Abuja based lawyer, Bright Enado said that a Constitutional amendment is needed to permanently solve the impasse. “Clarifying the roles and responsibilities of each tier of government concerning LGs to prevent overlapping authorities and conflicts. In Nigeria, the Constitution provides a framework for the roles and responsibilities of each tier of government concerning local governments (LGs).

“However, ambiguity and political interests often lead to overlapping authorities and conflicts. Clarifying these roles is essential for effective governance. The federal government distributes funds to LGs through the Federation Account, but these funds pass through state governments, leading to issues of misappropriation and control.

“The federal government sets broad policy frameworks for local governance, but enforcement is left to the states. The National Assembly can legislate on matters affecting local government administration, but its authority is limited.

” However, the State Governments’ role in Local Governments according to Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, states have the power to create and administer LGs through their State Houses of Assembly.

” Some states appoint unelected caretaker committees instead of conducting LG elections, undermining democracy at the grassroots level. States control LG funds through Joint State-LG Accounts, often leading to allegations of fund. Clearly define LGs as an independent tier of government with direct access to federal allocations.

“Bypass state governments and allow LGs to receive funds directly from the Federal Government. Enforce constitutional provisions requiring democratically elected local government councils, eliminating caretaker committees. Strengthen legal mechanisms to ensure compliance with court rulings regarding LG autonomy”.

Another lawyer, Onesimus Ruya in his reaction on how the dispute can be permanently laid to rest called for an establishment of Local Government Attorney-General Offices. Creating an independent legal office within each LG to handle legal matters and reduce reliance on state governments.

“The creation of an independent Local Government Attorney-General (LG-AG) Office could significantly enhance legal autonomy, governance, and service delivery at the grassroots level. Currently, LGs rely on state Attorneys-General for legal guidance, limiting their ability to act independently in legal disputes and administrative matters. “LGs often face legal disputes over funding, elections, and governance. An independent LG-AG would provide legal representation without interference from state governments.

“Many state governments dissolve elected LG councils and replace them with caretaker committees. A dedicated LG-AG could challenge such unconstitutional actions in court. The office would ensure that LGs operate within constitutional and statutory frameworks, reducing illegal decisions that could lead to litigation. State governments often control LGs through state Attorneys-General. A separate LG-AG would help reduce political interference and promote fair legal processes”.

A Law lecturer, Dr. Fred Chukwuagozie while reacting submitted that strict adherence to judicial decisions in Local Government Administration should be enforced. “One of the major governance challenges in Nigeria is the disregard for judicial decisions, especially concerning local government (LG) administration.

“Federal, state, and local authorities frequently ignore, delay, or manipulate court rulings to suit political interests, leading to legal uncertainty, administrative conflicts, and weakened rule of law.

“When government institutions comply with court rulings, it reinforces democracy and legal order, preventing arbitrary governance. Disregarding court orders encourages impunity and weakens public trust in the judiciary.

“Non-compliance with judicial rulings creates confusion over leadership, policy implementation, and governance at the LG level. The Osun State local government crisis, where conflicting interpretations of court rulings led to political instability and governance paralysis.

“Court judgments on LG elections, tenure disputes, and financial autonomy should be implemented without delay to prevent crises. For example, in some states, duly elected LG chairmen are sacked unlawfully, leading to prolonged legal battles while governance at the grassroots suffers.

“State governments often manipulate court decisions to favor political interests, especially regarding LG control. For instance, some governors refuse to obey court rulings reinstating democratically elected LG officials.

“Some court rulings are enforced only when they benefit those in power, while unfavorable decisions are ignored or appealed indefinitely. No real consequences for government officials who defy court orders, making judicial decisions seem weak”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

