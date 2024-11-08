LG Autonomy: Don’t Thwart S’Court Judgment, NULGE Warns Govs

Share

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has strongly warned the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), against thwarting the recent Supreme Court judgment that granted total financial autonomy to local government administration in the country.

National President of NULGE, Ambani Akerman Olatunji, who issued the warning yesterday at a colloquium session with the theme: Making Local Government Administration Work for Nigerian People, to mark the second National NULGE Week in Abuja, also warned the governor’s against using any other means to make Supreme Court judgment ineffective.

He said: “We want to sound the note of warning to members of Nigerian Governors Forum who started a surreptitious and clandestine move to thwart that judgment because of their insatiable appetite to continue to steal, misapply, and misappropriate government funds.

“The time to put a stop to it is now! A financially strong peopledriven, people centered, local government is a democratic right of Nigerian people. We must adopt a bottom up approach to governance.

“Unless we do this, national development and growth will continue to elude Nigeria. “For a country so blessed with vast natural resources, vast human resources, and rich soil to continue to be the poverty headquarters of the world, is not acceptable.”

