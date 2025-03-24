LG Autonomy: Don’t Play Politics, Respect Court Ruling – Ajaero

Share

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has warned the Federal Government and State Governors against playing politics with the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to Local Governments.

Despite the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court on July 11, 2024, which affirmed the financial independence of the 774 Local Governments in Nigeria and directed them to open accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to receive allocations directly, full autonomy is yet to be realized as Federal and State authorities have failed to fully comply.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 8th National Administrative Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Abuja, Ajaero criticized the continued delay in implementing the Supreme Court verdict and reaffirmed the NLC’s support for NULGE’s struggle to ensure full Local Government autonomy.

He emphasized that the release of funds to Local Governments should not be subject to political interference, noting that autonomy is a constitutional provision, not a privilege that can be granted or withheld based on personal preferences.

“We have already secured autonomy. I want to plead with the federal government not to play politics with what has already been granted.

“The release of funds to local governments should not be at the whims and caprices of any government.

“This is a position of law, not a matter of choice. It is not about ‘if you like me, you send me money; if you don’t like me, you don’t.’ That should not be the case,” Ajaero said.

He stressed that once the Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, has ruled on an issue, compliance is mandatory.

“The moment the highest court of the land made that ruling, compliance became a legal obligation, not a favor. Even the President has agreed with the ruling, so I don’t understand the continued delay.”

Ajaero vowed that the NLC, NULGE, and all trade unions in Nigeria would not hesitate to challenge any violations of the court’s ruling at any level of government.

“This is no longer an agitation; this is about enforcing the law. We are not at the mercy of any Governor, any president, or any minister. On behalf of the labour movement and NULGE, one of the strongest affiliates of the NLC, I want to categorically state that we will not tolerate any attempts to undermine local government autonomy. Any State or Local Government that fails to comply will face strong resistance from us.”

He also commended past leaders of NULGE for effectively managing the affairs of the union and ensuring a smooth democratic transition, urging the new leadership to uphold the principles of fairness and democracy.

“If your tenure is expiring, hand over and conduct elections. There is no need for manipulation to stay in office indefinitely.”

In his valedictory speech, the outgoing President-General of NULGE, Ambali Olatunji, encouraged NULGE members not to be discouraged by the delays in the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment.

“NULGE has changed the narrative and the industrial landscape in Nigeria. No matter the challenges, our union will continue to make progress and celebrate its achievements.

“The little we achieved during my tenure is being celebrated, but it was not by our doing alone—we were merely agents of change,” he added.

The newly elected President-General of NULGE, Aliyu Kankara, pledged his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of members, human capacity development, and the full implementation of Local Government autonomy.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our union—a dedication to a selfless fight for the good of all members.

“I urge all members and stakeholders to remain united in the demand for improved working conditions for local government employees.”

He emphasized that the July 2024 Supreme Court judgment remains a crucial victory but must be fully implemented.

“The landmark judgment of July 2024 serves as a buffer for our struggle towards an efficient local government system in Nigeria.

“However, we must continue the fight to achieve both administrative and political autonomy for local governments.”

He vowed to intensify advocacy efforts, including engaging with key stakeholders, lobbying state legislators, and continuing strategic advocacy for full Local Government autonomy.

The newly elected executives will serve a four-year term, overseeing the affairs of NULGE and advocating for better policies and working conditions for Local Government employees nationwide.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

