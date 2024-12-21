LG Autonomy: Councils Suffer in Silence

Share

Six months after the Supreme Court ruled on the autonomy of the Local Governments which freed them from the apron of the State governors, indications have emerged that it is merely on paper as they are yet to access their funds.

This is even as the Edo State Government suspended the chairmen of the 18 Local governments with their deputies on Tuesday.

Sunday Telegraph Sources who are conversant with happenings in the nation’s political landscape said that nothing has changed as the governors are still in full control of the LGAs.

One of the Sources said that for now, the change is still on paper. The governors are still in charge of the local governments. They continued their strangle hold upon the local governments.

Giving the reasons why this is so, the Source said: “The president has not been able to implement the laws as decided by the Supreme Court partly due to politics, partly because he was a former governor, has refused or seems to be unwilling to see the rulings through and through. But now the Local government is still in comatose.

“But the argument that people canvassed for is that until some independent bodies begin to conduct local government elections, we will remain where we are.

The ALGON (Association of Local Governments of Nigeria) are grumbling behind the scene. They are not in the position to confront the governors because they are largely responsible for their elections.”

Another Source said: “The President has done nothing about it and nothing has really changed. Everyone is angry, everyone one is shouting about it and has really not changed from the verdict of the Supreme Court. The money is coming to them and the governors are still in charge because the local government chairmen know that they can be removed. So, they dance to the dictates of the governors.

Those who did not are removed. That was the case of Wale Adedayo, one-time chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, who complained to the likes of former governor Segun Osoba and Understatements in Ogun State to appeal to Governor Dapo Abiodun to give him and his other chairmen, the funds accruable to the Local governments from the federation accounts to enable them carry out developmental programmes.

He was removed from office through some organized sitting by the council legislatures.

They are faced with existential problems: The governors are in control of their purse. The House of Assembly can summon and dismiss them as it almost happened in Lagos some months back. A very good example was in Edo State last week, before the High Court came to their rescue and they were reinstated.

Nothing demonstrates this than the recent suspension of 18 Local Government chairmen in Edo State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had written to the Secretary to the Government of the State, requesting that the chairmen be released to go to the Benin City office of the Commission.

In the letter dated 17th December, 2024, and signed by Abdulkarim Chukko, Director, Investigation, the Commission is investigating a case in which the need to request for certain clarification from the 18 Local Government Chairmen has become imperative.

In view of the above, you are requested to kindly inform and release the 18 Local Government Chairmen to attend an interview with the undersigned through ACE II, Dare Folarin at the Commissions Benin Zonal Directorate, No 1 High Court Road, G. R A. Benin Edo State, Nigeria at 1000 hours.”

Furthermore, the letter listed those who were to report on Thursday as well as those to report on Friday.

Further, they were asked to come along with certified True Copies of comprehensive documentations relating to staff strength and payroll including but not limited to details of accounts where funds are received for payment of staff salaries; details of accounts where funds are reserved for payment staff salaries exigencies; The statements of accounts of the two above from January 2024 till date and any other information that will assist the investigation.

Before then, the Secretary-General of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mohammed Abubakar, while speaking on the delay in the direct payment of federal allocation to local governments, lamented the non-implementation of the Supreme Court ruling.

He said: “Sincerely, we are all in the dark as we stand now. People who don’t want this LG autonomy to work are having a field day. Ordinarily, the Supreme Court judgment should not be left unattended. We are in the dark, to the extent that we cannot pinpoint what the government is trying to achieve by not enforcing the Supreme Court judgment allowing allocation to be paid directly to local government accounts.”

He added “The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees and ALGON had made their submissions that the LGs accounts should be opened across board and submitted to the Office of The Accountant-General for the allocation to be disbursed directly.

“But the governors are claiming that they already utilised funds for the interest of the local governments. They also argued that the local governments’ money is not enough to take care of all the health and the primary school teachers. But we are saying they should allow the implementation first, then we can make a case for whatever deficiencies we have.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"