LG Autonomy: Bauchi Assembly Hold Public Hearing

The Bauchi State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, on Thursday, organized a public hearing on the proposed 2025 Local Government Administration Bill.

New Telegraph reports that the bill is aimed at guiding the implementation of Local Government autonomy in the state.

The public hearing was convened to gather input, suggestions, and recommendations from key stakeholders to ensure the bill provides a clear framework for effective local government operations in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Bala Abdullahi Dan, explained that the proposed legislation is designed to promote uniformity, enhance good governance, encourage citizen participation, and strengthen institutional structures.

He added that the legislation will also lay a foundation for sustainable local governance.

According to Abdullahi Dan, the state assembly acknowledges the vital role local governments play in governance, service delivery, and grassroots development.

He noted that the bill seeks to improve local administration in Bauchi State by enhancing local government autonomy.

He further highlighted that key aspects of the bill include ensuring financial and administrative independence for local governments to promote self-governance and efficient service delivery.

The bill also sets out clear guidelines for financial management, budget implementation, and public sector auditing.

