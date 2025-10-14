LG Administrators Pledge Transparent, Tech-Driven Governance

The Lagos State Local Government Service Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to building a more transparent, accountable, and technology-driven local government system that will enhance service delivery and deepen public trust at the grassroots level.

This resolution was part of the key outcomes of the two-day Strategic Engagement Session for Council Chairmen and Key Officers in the Unified Local Government Service, held recently at Novatel Hotel, Lekki.

The high-level engagement was attended by Council Chairmen, Council Managers, Council Treasurers and other key officers from across the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LGs/ LCDAs) in the State to deliberate on strategies for strengthening grassroots governance, financial accountability, and sustainable development.

In his address at the engagement session, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro, emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between political leaders and career technocrats in driving service delivery and governance outcomes.