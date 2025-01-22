LFZ Seeks Collaboration With Canada to Drive FDI

Share

The Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), Nigeria’s first privately owned zone, has called for sustainable collaboration with the Deputy High Commission of Canada to facilitate Foreign Direct lnvestment (FDI) to the zone, which has already attracted over $2.75 million employed capital.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, stated this in Lagos after recieving the delegation from the Deputy High Commission of Canada led by the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada, Carlos Rojas-Arbulu. who expressed appreciation for the visit, stated that it was the beginning of a fruitful relationship that she hopes would result in new businesses from Canada setting up at the Lagos Free Zone.

She explained that the Zone, which is promoted by Singapore-based Tolaram, is the first privately owned special economic Zone in Nigeria, covering an area of 860 hectares. She noted that LFZ is unique in its focus on delivering ease of doing business, giving businesses in the Zone a competitive edge.

“Lagos Free Zone offers many competitive advantages and incentives for investors interested in locating their businesses in the zone; these include single-window clearance for regulators, enabling infrastructure, the opportunity to live-work-play, and access to global markets.

“One other unique benefit of the Zone in Nigeria is that it is the only Zone that is integrated with a deep sea port,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: