LFT, Others Form Shipping Alliance Services At Lekki Port

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Lekki Freeport Terminal (LFP) and the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) have launched the COSCO, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and ZIM alliance services at Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The launch of the services was signalled by the arrival of the E A Centaurus with an overall length of 277m and a container handling capacity of 7,000 Twenty Equivalent Units.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja noted that the launch of COSCO, ONE and ZIM shipping lines services at Lekki Port was a momentous occasion and significant achievement not only for Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal but also for Lagos Free Zone as it is bound to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) to the zone.

Ladoja added: “From one shipping line, we now have four shipping lines calling at the Lekki Deep Sea Port; it is significant because we now have more options that allow more customers access to the state-of-the-art facilities at the Lekki Port.

“It also allows the growth of enterprises in the Lagos Free Zone and, in fact, the entire Lekki economic axis. The companies can bring their raw materials through any of the four shipping lines and move them straight into the factories for production.

“They can also export finished goods to other parts of Africa and, indeed, the world. This is the economic rejuvenation we are all looking for, and Lekki Port and Lagos Free Zone are happy to be doing our part.”

Also, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Du Ruogang described the launch of the new shipping line services as a true testament to the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s maritime future.

Ruogang noted that the berthing of the E A Centaurus marked the first of bi-weekly calls to Lekki Deep Sea Port by COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines.

He added that the launch of the COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines was a symbol of the company’s unwavering dedication to positioning Lekki Port as a transformative force in the Nigerian maritime Industry.

He said: “After 18 months of commencement of commercial operations and continued efforts, we are proud to welcome COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines to Lekki Port. With the bi-weekly calls of the consortium, we are realizing our vision of driving significant cargo volumes and further positioning Lekki Port to enhance the Nigerian maritime sector and improve business efficiency across the country. The achievement is not the end but rather the beginning.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Freeport Terminal, Christophe Cassang, explained that the launch of the service marked a crucial milestone in the terminal’s development and capacity expansion.

He noted that the launch of the service demonstrates the company’s commitment to becoming a leading maritime hub in West Africa.

Cassang explained: “Through the strategic partnership with global shipping leaders such as COSCO, ONE, and ZIM, we are strengthening our position on the international stage and opening new opportunities for trade and industry in Nigeria and the region. Lekki Freeport Terminal is run by a well-trained workforce, passionate about meeting challenges of the future, and is equipped with the most advanced technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the growing needs of the shipping lines and of our customers.”

