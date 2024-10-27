LFF Appeal CAF Ruling On AFCON Qualifier Forfeit

Share

The Libya Football Federation (LFF) has formally appealed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against the recent sanctions imposed on them following a disrupted AFCON 2025 qualifying match with Nigeria.

The controversy arose after logistical and operational issues led to extensive delays for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their journey to Benghazi for the return leg of the qualifier, which ended in a 1-0 win for Nigeria in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

CAF responded by canceling the scheduled match in Libya, awarding a 3-0 victory and three points to Nigeria, while fining the LFF $50,000.

The CAF Disciplinary Board, chaired by Ousmane Kane, found the LFF in violation of Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations, as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

The ruling stated that the fine must be paid within 60 days.

The LFF, deeming the decision unfair, has hired Tunisian lawyer Ali Abbas to contest the verdict.

According to Libyan news outlet “alwasat.ly”, the LFF claims the ruling has unfairly disadvantaged their position in Group D, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

The outcome of this appeal could be crucial in shaping the qualification scenario, as Nigeria now needs only one point to confirm their place in the AFCON tournament in Morocco.

The appeal process is expected to determine whether CAF’s decision will stand or if Libya will have another chance to compete, impacting not only the LFF’s standing but also Nigeria’s qualification journey.

