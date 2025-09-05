Levy Steps Down As Tottenham Chairman

Tottenham yesterday announced that Daniel Levy has stepped down from his role as executive chairman. Levy was appointed as Spurs chairman in March 2001 and leaves after the club won the Europa League last season, as they ended a 17-year wait for a trophy.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” said Levy. ” W e h a v e b u i l t t h i s c l u b into a global heavyweight competing at the h i g h e s t level. More than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years. “I wish to thank all the fans who have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made.

I will continue to support this club passionately.” Tottenham’s European trophy success last season came against the backdrop of a difficult Premier League campaign in which the team finished 17th under Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked in the summer and replaced by Thomas Frank.