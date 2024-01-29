Levy: FG’s earnings from electronic transfer rise by 44.16% to N181.17bn

The Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government, last year, amounted to N181.17 billion, findings by New Telegraph show. The amount is N55.50 billion or 44.16 per cent higher than the N125.67 billion EMTL generated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in 2022. An analysis of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as well as communiqués of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings for last year, indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government last year, amounted to N25.33 billion in January; N13.80 billion in February; N12.13 billion in March; N15.09 billion in April; N14.37 billion in May; N14.97 billion in June; N11.91 billion in July and N13.37 billion in August. Furthermore, the amount stood at N14.69 billion in September, N11.45 billion in October, N16.20 billion and N17.86 billion in December.

The EMTL, introduced by the Federal Government in Finance Act, 2020 to tap into the growth in electronic funds transfer in Nigeria, is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above. For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000.

Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments, and 35 percent to the 774 local governments. For instance, a statement issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, on the outcome of the FAAC meeting held, last week, said that the FAAC shared a total sum of N1.13 trillion of earnings in December 2023 with the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils.