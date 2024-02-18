Leverkusen Move Eight Points Clear In Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen moved eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after a narrow victory at mid-table Heidenheim. Jeremie Frimpong put Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten side in front in first-half injury time with a deflected effort.

Amine Adli added a second after the interval, rounding goalkeeper Kevin Muller before slotting home. Tim Kleindienst pulled one back for Heidenheim with four minutes left but Leverkusen managed to hold on. Second-placed Bayern can reduce the deficit on their Bundesliga title rivals with victory at Bochum on Sunday.

Leverkusen’s victory means they have now gone a record-equalling 32 games without losing. Bayern went undefeated in 32 consecutive competitive matches under Hansi Flick from 2019 to 2020. Leverkusen are chasing their first Bundesliga title having f i n i s h e d a s runners-up in 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2001-02 and 2010-11.