Bayer Leverkusen will demand around €50m to sell their Nigerian import Victor Boniface this summer.

According to German publication, BILD, the former Bundesliga champions are open to selling the Nigeria international.

Die Werkself have already signed young forward Christian Kofane, and have the intention of keeping their other striker Patrick Schick.

Currently, there is interest in the forward from the Premier LeagueNewcastle United, among others, are considering him.

