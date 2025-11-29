Leverkusen Clash With Dortmund In Derby

Bundesliga fans are in for an exciting weekend as Bayer Leverkusen meet Borussia Dortmund in a derby expected to produce goals, while Bayern Munich prepare for what looks like a straightforward clash against St. Pauli at the Allianz Arena.

A thrilling showdown is expected when Bayer Leverkusen welcome Borussia Dortmund to the BayArena. Leverkusen enter the contest full of confidence after their historic 2–0 win over Manchester City—one of their biggest European victories in recent years.

Their home matches have been nothing short of ex- plosive, with an incredible average of 4.75 goals scored per game in their last ten outings. With Czech striker Patrick Schick rediscovering his scoring form, a bet on Leverkusen Over 1.5 Goals looks promising for punters.

Borussia Dortmund are also in high spirits following a commanding 4–0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League. Known for their attack-first style, Dortmund matches have averaged 3.17 goals across their last ten league fixtures.

The red-hot form of Serhou Guirassy further boosts expectations for an open and attacking encounter. All signs point toward a fast-paced derby filled with chances at both ends. Over in Munich, the script appears much more predictable.

Bayern Munich host St. Pauli in what looks like a classic David vs. Goliath meeting, and a 3–0 home win is the likely outcome. Bayern are enjoying another dominant campaign and remain firmly on course to defend their Bundesliga crown.

Their home record this season has been flawless—100% wins with an average of five goals per game. With Luis Díaz returning from his Champions League suspension, Bayern’s attack becomes even stronger. St. Pauli face an uphill task.

They have lost their last four visits to the Allianz Arena, conceding about three goals per game in those matches. With their form dipping after multiple league defeats and no new injuries to boost their squad, it is hard to imagine the visitors pulling off a miracle in Munich.

While Leverkusen and Dortmund promise fire works in a derby that could go either way, Bayern Munich look set for another commanding display on home soil. Bundesliga fans can expect goals, drama, and possibly some early clues about how the title race may unfold.