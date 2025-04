Share

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race to sign Rayo Vallecano’s rising star Andrei Ratiu, competing with Tottenham Hotspur and other top European clubs for his signature.

Reports earlier in March indicated that Spurs were among the clubs actively pursuing the Romanian right-back, whose standout performances at last summer’s Euros and strong form in La Liga have drawn widespread interest.

