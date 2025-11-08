Leverkusen Aim To Bounce Back As Bayern Visit Union

This weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures promise plenty of excitement as Bayer Leverkusen look to return to winning ways, while Bayern Munich continue their impressive run when they travel to face Union Berlin.

At the BayArena, Leverkusen will host Heidenheim on Matchday 10, eager to recover from their 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich last week. Coach Kasper Hjulmand will want his team to show character and get back to form, especially as they are aiming for their third straight home win in the league.

Midfielder Jonas Hofmann is pushing for a return to the starting lineup, while Robert Andrich is available again after serving a suspension in the Champions League. Heidenheim, meanwhile, are struggling for form and have gone four league matches without a win.

They also have a poor record against Leverkusen, losing all four of their previous meetings in the Bundesliga. Their injury list grew longer last weekend, as Honsak and Busch both picked up knocks in the 1–1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Given these setbacks, Leverkusen are strong favourites to claim all three points. At the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Union Berlin welcome Bayern Munich in another big Bundesliga fixture.

Union have been inconsistent this season, sitting midtable with 11 points, and will be looking to pull off an upset against the defending champions.

However, captain Christopher Trimmel will miss the match due to suspension after picking up too many yellow cards. Bayern Munich, under Vincent Kompany, remain in incredible form.

The champions are currently on a 16- game winning streak across all competitions and are coming off a 2–1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala are sidelined with injuries, Bayern still have plenty of firepower. Midfielder Leon Goretzka is expected to return to the starting lineup as the Bavarians look to continue their dominant run